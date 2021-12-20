Man hacked to death a month before marriage

Chennai :

The deceased Shankar alias Vellai of Pudu Nallur village was a house painter and was about to get married next month, police said.





Shankar, who left for work as usual on Saturday, did not return home and since his mobile phone was switched off, Shankar’s brother lodged a complaint at Somangalam police station.





However, while returning home from the police station, he found a mysterious article wrapped in a tarpaulin sheet abandoned at the bus stop in Pudu Nallur village. He opened the wrap and was shocked to find Shankar’s body inside.





Somangalam police sent the body for post-mortem. His hands had been tied to an iron rod on the back and there were also machetes inside the wrap, which, the police suspect, could have been used to murder Shankar. Police are probing possible motive behind the murder.