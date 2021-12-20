Month after floods, eviction notice served on Chembarambakkam encroachers

Chennai :

In November when the city was lashed by torrential monsoon rains, one part of Mangadu village – Selvavinayagapuram, Hari Avenue, Om Shakthi Nagar, Appavu Nagar, Srinivasa Nagar and Janani Nagar – was marooned. Officials said this was because the floodwater could not drain due to more than 250 encroachments, including both houses and commercial buildings, that were built on the Thanthikal channel of Chembarambakkam reservoir. The channel drains the excess water from Mangadu village, Nazarathpet, Kumananchavadi and Iyyappanthangal areas to the Porur tank, from where it would reach Adyar river.





“So, we issued eviction notice to them,” said a senior WRD official.





Meanwhile, the department is planning to construct a cut and cover drain to prevent inundation during rainfall. Once it is completed, the excess water in these localities will be discharged into Manapakkam canal, and then flow to the Thanthikal channel.





“On the other side of the Mangadu village, 37 houses at Ambal Nagar, Ganesha Nagar and Nagashakthi Nagar experienced inundation last month. So we have issued eviction notice for them, too. These encroachments will be removed after the concerned officials, including Tahsildar and Revenue Division Officer (RDO), allocate houses to these persons,” added the official.





After clearing the encroachments, retaining walls will be constructed on both sides of the channel and strengthening work will be carried for at least three to four km so that there will not be instances of inundation during heavy rains in the future.