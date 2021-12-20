Pilgrimage season, better supply hit fish price at Kasimedu

Chennai :

“After the rains, more than 70 boats had gone for fishing. All the boats returned after two weeks on Sunday, so we had at least 10 tonnes of fish which led to decrease in prices by 30 per cent,” said Mukesh M, a fisherman and a wholesale trader at the Kasimedu market.





Though it is after a month that the market is receiving adequate supply of seafood, there were fewer customers due to Sabarimala season and other temple festivals that have begun this month, he added.





The price is expected to go up during weekdays, as fewer boats would venture into the sea. “Many boats were damaged in the recent rainfall. We don’t have money for repair and maintenance and fuel price has not come down. So from Wednesday, only a few boats will venture into the sea, which would affect supply. It would take at least a month for the situation to be normal,” said Sivalingam R, another fisherman.





Seer fish (vanjiram) is being sold for Rs 550 – Rs 600 per kg, red snapper (sankara) Rs 300, black pomfret Rs 550, shark Rs 400 and sea bass (koduva) Rs 600. Meanwhile, the market received more than 5,000 kg of prawns that brought down price to Rs 300 – Rs 350 per kg.