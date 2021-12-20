RTI row: Chennai Corporation releases OSR land details on website

Chennai :

In a statement from the Corporation, based on data obtained from the zones, details of OSR land belonging to all the zones have been uploaded to https://chennaicorporation.gov.in/gcc/ with zone, ward and street details.





“The details are available at ‘GCC facility’ tab under ‘public information portal’ link. OSR lands are mapped on Google Maps. If the residents find any wrong information pertaining to OSR lands, they can raise an issue by sending an e-mail to osrfeedbak@chennaicorporation.gov.in or using https://chennaicorporation.gov.in/GCC/citizen-details/location-service/feedback.jsp link.





As per the norms, the civic body will acquire 10 per cent of land while giving planning permission for buildings with more than 10,000 sqm extent.





A few days ago, the commission had imposed a penalty of Rs 10,000 against an executive engineer, who failed to share information of OSR land under the RTI Act.