Open space reserve land details now available on Chennai Corporation website

In a Chennai Corporation statement, based on data obtained from the zones, details of OSR land belonging to all the zones have been uploaded to www.Chennai Corporation.gov.in website with zone, ward, and street details.





"The details are available at 'GCC facility' tab under 'public information portal' link. The OSR land is mapped in the Google Maps application. If the residents find any wrong information pertaining to the OSR lands, they can raise issues by sending an e-mail to osrfeedbak@chennaicorporation.gov.in or using the https://chennaicorporation.gov.in/GCC/citizen-details/location-service/feedback.jsp link.





As per the norms, the civic body will acquire 10 per cent of the land while giving planning permission for buildings with more than 10,000 sqm extent.



