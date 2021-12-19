More supply leads to decrease in prices by 30 pc at Kasimedu fishing harbor

Chennai :

Seafood prices at Kasimedu fishing harbor on Sunday have come down by 30 percent as the arrival of fishes increased after two weeks, where more than 70 trawlers ventured into the sea. However, the prices are expected to rise during weekdays.





“After the rains over 70 boats went for fishing as the market did not have enough stock of seafood, all the boats returned after two weeks on Sunday, so we had at least 10 tonnes of fish which leads to decrease in the prices by 30 percent. Though the market received an adequate supply of seafood almost after a month, the market witnessed fewer customers due to Sabarimala season, and other temple festivals have begun from this month,” said Mukesh M, a fisherman and a wholesale trader at Kasimedu fish market.





However, during the weekdays the prices are expected to go up as only fewer boats will venture into the sea, as the fishermen do not have enough money for the maintenance of the boats.





“During the recent rainfall, many boats were damaged and we don’t have money for the maintenance of the trawlers, and even the fuel prices have not come down. From Wednesday, only a few boats will go fishing which would affect the seafood supply. It would take at least a month for the situation to be normal,” said Sivalingam R, another fisherman.





Currently, Seer fish (vangiram) sold for Rs 550 – Rs 600 per kg, Red snapper (sankara) for Rs 300 per kg, black pomfret Rs 550 per kg, Shark Rs 400 per kg, and Sea bass (koduva) sold for Rs 600 per kg. Meanwhile, the market received more than 5,000 kg of exported prawns, which leads to a decrease in prices to Rs 300 – Rs 350 per kg.