Sun, Dec 19, 2021

Xmas delicacies try at home

Published: Dec 19,202109:22 AM

On this Xmas season, try these delicacies reciepes prepared by Chef Fabian Rav at home

Chennai:
Jamaican Jerk Chicken 

Chicken breast or thigh and leg: 1 nos | Jamaican gms | Onion: 50 gms | Butter: 15 gms

METHOD

Sprinkle Jamaican spices over the chicken breast and set aside for 10 minutes

Heat 10 ml of oil in a skillet, add the chicken and roast till done. Remove from pan and set aside

Heat butter in the same pan, add onions and saute well

Add the roasted chicken and toss well
 
Remove from pan and serve hot with mayonnaise

CHICKEN & CHEESE PIE

Chicken cube: 160 gms | Onion: 30 gms | Carrot: 20 gms | Celery: 20 gms Leeks: 25 gms | Pepper: 5 gms | Olive oil: 15 gms | Herb: 3 gms | Garlic: 3 gms | Cream: 15 gms | White sauce: 25 gms | Cheese: 15 gms | Salt: to taste | Short crust pastry: 200 gms

METHOD

Roll out the shortcrust pastry (120 gm) and line a 6" pastry tin. Using fork prick holes in the pastry

Keep the lined pastry tin in the refrigerator for half-hour

Heat olive oil in a skillet, add garlic, onion and saute till translucent

Add chopped carrots, celery, leeks and saute well

Add Chicken cubes to the above mixture and cook lightly for a minute

Add white sauce and stir well till the sauce begins to bubble

Add grated cheese, cream, salt and pepper and set aside

Fill the cool chicken mixture evenly into the lined pastry tin

Roll out rest of the pastry to cover the top of the pie

Cut gashes over the pastry or prick holes with the help of a fork

Refrigerate for 1 hour for the pastry to rest

Remove pie from the refrigerator, apply beaten egg to coat the pastry

Bake in a preheated oven for 20 minutes at 180 C

CLASSIC ROAST BEEF 
 
Beef fillet: 180 gms | Garlic: 20 gms | Rosemary: 5gms | Thyme: 5gms | Olive oil: 15 ml | Crushed pepper: 5gms | Salt: to taste

METHOD

Mix together crushed garlic, fresh rosemary, thyme, oil, crushed pepper

Apply this mixture over the beef fillet, and refrigerate for an hour

Sprinkle salt over the beef evenly and remove excess herbs

Heat a skillet till hot and sear the beef fillet on all sides to seal the meat

For rare

Remove from skillet and rest for 10 minutes

Continue to cook on the hot pan for 2 minutes turning on all sides

For medium

Heat a skillet till hot and sear the beef fillet on all sides to seal the meat

Cook for 2 minutes turning all sides

Remove from skillet and rest for 10 minutes

Continue to cook on the hot pan for 4 minutes turning on all sides

Remove from pan, slice, and serve hot

For well done

Heat a skillet till hot and sear the beef fillet on all sides to seal the meat

Cook for 4 minutes turning all sides

Remove from skillet and rest for 10 minutes

Continue to cook on the hot pan for 6 minutes turning on all sides

Remove from pan, slice, and serve hot

- Recipes by Chef Fabian Ravi, Corporate Chef, Medium-rare

