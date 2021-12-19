Xmas delicacies try at home

Chennai :

Jamaican Jerk Chicken





Chicken breast or thigh and leg: 1 nos | Jamaican gms | Onion: 50 gms | Butter: 15 gms





METHOD





Sprinkle Jamaican spices over the chicken breast and set aside for 10 minutes





Heat 10 ml of oil in a skillet, add the chicken and roast till done. Remove from pan and set aside





Heat butter in the same pan, add onions and saute well





Add the roasted chicken and toss well

Remove from pan and serve hot with mayonnaise





CHICKEN & CHEESE PIE





Chicken cube: 160 gms | Onion: 30 gms | Carrot: 20 gms | Celery: 20 gms Leeks: 25 gms | Pepper: 5 gms | Olive oil: 15 gms | Herb: 3 gms | Garlic: 3 gms | Cream: 15 gms | White sauce: 25 gms | Cheese: 15 gms | Salt: to taste | Short crust pastry: 200 gms





METHOD





Roll out the shortcrust pastry (120 gm) and line a 6" pastry tin. Using fork prick holes in the pastry





Keep the lined pastry tin in the refrigerator for half-hour





Heat olive oil in a skillet, add garlic, onion and saute till translucent





Add chopped carrots, celery, leeks and saute well





Add Chicken cubes to the above mixture and cook lightly for a minute





Add white sauce and stir well till the sauce begins to bubble





Add grated cheese, cream, salt and pepper and set aside





Fill the cool chicken mixture evenly into the lined pastry tin





Roll out rest of the pastry to cover the top of the pie





Cut gashes over the pastry or prick holes with the help of a fork





Refrigerate for 1 hour for the pastry to rest





Remove pie from the refrigerator, apply beaten egg to coat the pastry





Bake in a preheated oven for 20 minutes at 180 C





CLASSIC ROAST BEEF

Beef fillet: 180 gms | Garlic: 20 gms | Rosemary: 5gms | Thyme: 5gms | Olive oil: 15 ml | Crushed pepper: 5gms | Salt: to taste





METHOD





Mix together crushed garlic, fresh rosemary, thyme, oil, crushed pepper





Apply this mixture over the beef fillet, and refrigerate for an hour





Sprinkle salt over the beef evenly and remove excess herbs





Heat a skillet till hot and sear the beef fillet on all sides to seal the meat





For rare





Remove from skillet and rest for 10 minutes





Continue to cook on the hot pan for 2 minutes turning on all sides





For medium





Heat a skillet till hot and sear the beef fillet on all sides to seal the meat





Cook for 2 minutes turning all sides





Remove from skillet and rest for 10 minutes





Continue to cook on the hot pan for 4 minutes turning on all sides





Remove from pan, slice, and serve hot





For well done





Heat a skillet till hot and sear the beef fillet on all sides to seal the meat





Cook for 4 minutes turning all sides





Remove from skillet and rest for 10 minutes





Continue to cook on the hot pan for 6 minutes turning on all sides





Remove from pan, slice, and serve hot





- Recipes by Chef Fabian Ravi, Corporate Chef, Medium-rare