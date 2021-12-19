Xmas delicacies try at home

On this Xmas season, try these delicacies reciepes prepared by Chef Fabian Rav at home
Chennai:
Jamaican Jerk Chicken
Chicken breast or thigh and leg: 1 nos | Jamaican gms | Onion: 50 gms | Butter: 15 gms
METHOD
Sprinkle Jamaican spices over the chicken breast and set aside for 10 minutes
Heat 10 ml of oil in a skillet, add the chicken and roast till done. Remove from pan and set aside
Heat butter in the same pan, add onions and saute well
Add the roasted chicken and toss well
Remove from pan and serve hot with mayonnaise
CHICKEN & CHEESE PIE
Chicken cube: 160 gms | Onion: 30 gms | Carrot: 20 gms | Celery: 20 gms Leeks: 25 gms | Pepper: 5 gms | Olive oil: 15 gms | Herb: 3 gms | Garlic: 3 gms | Cream: 15 gms | White sauce: 25 gms | Cheese: 15 gms | Salt: to taste | Short crust pastry: 200 gms
METHOD
Roll out the shortcrust pastry (120 gm) and line a 6" pastry tin. Using fork prick holes in the pastry
Keep the lined pastry tin in the refrigerator for half-hour
Heat olive oil in a skillet, add garlic, onion and saute till translucent
Add chopped carrots, celery, leeks and saute well
Add Chicken cubes to the above mixture and cook lightly for a minute
Add white sauce and stir well till the sauce begins to bubble
Add grated cheese, cream, salt and pepper and set aside
Fill the cool chicken mixture evenly into the lined pastry tin
Roll out rest of the pastry to cover the top of the pie
Cut gashes over the pastry or prick holes with the help of a fork
Refrigerate for 1 hour for the pastry to rest
Remove pie from the refrigerator, apply beaten egg to coat the pastry
Bake in a preheated oven for 20 minutes at 180 C
CLASSIC ROAST BEEF
Beef fillet: 180 gms | Garlic: 20 gms | Rosemary: 5gms | Thyme: 5gms | Olive oil: 15 ml | Crushed pepper: 5gms | Salt: to taste
METHOD
Mix together crushed garlic, fresh rosemary, thyme, oil, crushed pepper
Apply this mixture over the beef fillet, and refrigerate for an hour
Sprinkle salt over the beef evenly and remove excess herbs
Heat a skillet till hot and sear the beef fillet on all sides to seal the meat
For rare
Remove from skillet and rest for 10 minutes
Continue to cook on the hot pan for 2 minutes turning on all sides
For medium
Heat a skillet till hot and sear the beef fillet on all sides to seal the meat
Cook for 2 minutes turning all sides
Remove from skillet and rest for 10 minutes
Continue to cook on the hot pan for 4 minutes turning on all sides
Remove from pan, slice, and serve hot
For well done
Heat a skillet till hot and sear the beef fillet on all sides to seal the meat
Cook for 4 minutes turning all sides
Remove from skillet and rest for 10 minutes
Continue to cook on the hot pan for 6 minutes turning on all sides
Remove from pan, slice, and serve hot
- Recipes by Chef Fabian Ravi, Corporate Chef, Medium-rare
