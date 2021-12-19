Absconding accused in Valasaravakkam burglary case arrested, Rs 1.70 cr seized

Valasaravakkam police have arrested the absconding accused in connection with the Rs 4.5 crore burglary case and seized Rs 1.70 crore.
Chennai: Police had already arrested C Mani (31) of Mugalivakkam, A Sathishkumar (32) of Chromepet, K Sathish (32) of Royapettah and P Arumugam (49) of Sivaganga, and seized Rs 1.50 crore and a car. The main accused, R Sekar (57) of Kovur, was arrested from his hideout and remanded in judicial custody. The cash was stolen from office of telecom businessman, Bharani Velan. Sekar was staying in the other portion of the apartment where the office was situated. He prepared duplicate keys and carried out the heist, said officials. Around Rs 1.20 crore and 30 sovereigns are yet to be recovered.
Conversations