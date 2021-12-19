Sun, Dec 19, 2021

Woman among three arrested in job fraud case by crime branch

Published: Dec 19,202103:39 AM

Police said that Rajesh Raguram circulated messages on social media that there is a job opportunity in Coastal Security Group for which they conduct a ship simulation course and collected money from the victims.

Representative image
Chennai: The Central Crime Branch police have arrested three persons including a woman for cheating youngsters to the tune of Rs 5 crore on the promise of jobs in the Coastal Security Group. The accused N Hemalatha (48) of Vadapalani, S Sorna Senthil (34) of Navalur and B Rajesh Raguram (40) of Ottiambakkam issued fake offer and appointment letters to the victims after receiving Rs 5.5 lakh from each of them. Police said that Rajesh Raguram circulated messages on social media that there is a job opportunity in Coastal Security Group for which they conduct a ship simulation course and collected money from the victims.

