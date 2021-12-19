Woman among three arrested in job fraud case by crime branch

Police said that Rajesh Raguram circulated messages on social media that there is a job opportunity in Coastal Security Group for which they conduct a ship simulation course and collected money from the victims.
Chennai: The Central Crime Branch police have arrested three persons including a woman for cheating youngsters to the tune of Rs 5 crore on the promise of jobs in the Coastal Security Group. The accused N Hemalatha (48) of Vadapalani, S Sorna Senthil (34) of Navalur and B Rajesh Raguram (40) of Ottiambakkam issued fake offer and appointment letters to the victims after receiving Rs 5.5 lakh from each of them. Police said that Rajesh Raguram circulated messages on social media that there is a job opportunity in Coastal Security Group for which they conduct a ship simulation course and collected money from the victims.
