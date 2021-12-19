Chennai Corporation seals 100 shops for gutkha sale

“Following the raids, the police have filed cases against the shops for selling banned substances.
Chennai: The Greater Chennai Corporation sealed 100 shops in the city for selling banned gutkha and tobacco items on Saturday. “Following the raids, the police have filed cases against the shops for selling banned substances. The Corporation officials sealed the shops under Section 379A (1) of Chennai City Municipal Corporation Act, 1919,” a civic body press release said. It warned the shops in the city of severe action if they are found selling or storing banned tobacco items. Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal have conducted meetings with the representatives of traders’ associations asking them to stop selling tobacco items. “Recently, the city police conducted raids across the city and seized 11.66 tonnes of tobacco products,” the release added.
