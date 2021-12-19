Sun, Dec 19, 2021

Chennai: Mother-son duo held for chit fund fraud, hunt on for 1 more

The Central Crime Branch arrested a mother-son duo for allegedly cheating people to the tune of Rs 48 lakh after collecting money for their unlicenced chit fund schemes.

Representative image (Source: Reuters)
Chennai: The Central Crime Branch arrested a mother-son duo for allegedly cheating people to the tune of Rs 48 lakh after collecting money for their unlicenced chit fund schemes. The accused, A Rabia (49) and Shabir Akthar Ahmed (26), were remanded in judicial custody. The police have launched a hunt for one more accused, Fakrudhin.

