Chennai: Mother-son duo held for chit fund fraud, hunt on for 1 more

Chennai: The Central Crime Branch arrested a mother-son duo for allegedly cheating people to the tune of Rs 48 lakh after collecting money for their unlicenced chit fund schemes. The accused, A Rabia (49) and Shabir Akthar Ahmed (26), were remanded in judicial custody. The police have launched a hunt for one more accused, Fakrudhin.
