Chennai: Maths teacher shares porn on school WhatsApp group, held under Pocso

Chennai: A maths teacher of a private school in Tirumangalam, who shared pornographic material in the WhatsApp group for Class 12 students, has been arrested under Pocso Act by the all-women police. The accused R Mathivanan of Ambattur has been teaching mathematics in the school for over a decade and prepares Class 12 students for public exams, said police. On Friday night, he shared pornographic material in the WhatsApp group, which had both girls and boys of Class 12 and was used for online classes. The fellow teachers and the students in the group were shocked and alerted the school authorities. During the internal inquiry, Mathivanan allegedly informed the school management that he was unaware of the video since he was under the influence of alcohol. Based on a complaint by the school, Tirumangalam all-women police arrested Mathivanan under Pocso Act and IT Act and he was remanded in judicial custody. Police said Mathivanan is married and lives with his family in Ambattur.
