Chennai: Trains delayed for over 2 hrs after protest

Chennai :

On Friday morning, irked over delay in services to Arakkonam, Thirumalpur and Kancheepuram, commuters at Chengalpattu station blocked Arakkonam EMU. Meanwhile, at Palur station, the commuters blocked the Chennai Beach-Tirumalpur EMU.





The commuters said for the last few months the trains were not operated as per schedule. “I am reporting late to office daily and even in the night fail to reach home on time and spend some time with the family,” said Dinesh, a regular commuter.





The commuters said despite repeated requests, no announcements are made on late-running trains due to which there is always uncertainty.





Following the sudden rail roko, several express trains heading to the southern districts were halted in Singaperumal Koil, Maraimalai Nagar, and Tambaram while many EMUs were stranded in Tambaram, Chengalpattu and Thalambur.





Top Railway officials visited the spot and promised timely operation of the trains after which the protest was called off. Following the incident, the train service was affected for nearly two and a half hours.