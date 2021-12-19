A day to remember for these COVID orphans

Chennai :

These children, all aged between 7 and 15, lost their parents due to the pandemic. To bring them out of it, we tied-up with Phoenix MarketCity and planned this as part of Christmas season. “This is their first-time experience of visiting a mall. The kids had a great time,” said a coordinator of Integrated Rural Community Development Society (IRCDS), complimenting the mall management for making the day joyful for the children.





“The day started with a joy ride at FunCity, followed by a small snack break. Later, they watched a film. They were accompanied by NGO members and staffers of the mall,” added the coordinator.





The children later enjoyed a Christmas lunch organised as a special treat. The programme succeeded in putting a smile on the faces of these children, who returned with happy memories.





“We had fun playing lots of games and watching a film. We also clicked pictures with Christmas décor in the background, enjoyed the weekend music performances, and had a chat with Santa at the Santa House – we also got Christmas gifts from the Santa,” exclaimed C Kodiarasu, a 12-year-old boy, who was visiting a mall for the first ever time.