Gen Rawat, Lidder completed M.Phil from University of Madras

Chennai: Two weeks after the death of Gen. Bipin Rawat, country’s chief of defence staff, the University of Madras on Friday ‘disclosed’ that the late General underwent courses, including defence services staff college at Wellington and Nation Defence College, which were affiliated to the institution. In a statement, the institution said that the deceased Rawat had pursued an M.Phil thesis, which was on ‘Media as force Multiplier for the Armed Forces. Similarly, Brigadier LS Lidder had completed his M.Phil in Defence and Strategic Studies just last year (2020). His thesis was on “China’s Space Capabilities: Implications for India.” Group Captain Varun Singh was also a recipient of an MSc in Defence and Strategic Studies from the institution, a release said.
