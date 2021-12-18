Stalin inspects Tholkappiya Poonga works

Chennai :

The CM was briefed by officials about the renovation and restoration works carried out by the Water Resources Department and Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) in Buckingham Canal, Cooum and Adyar rivers. The Chief Minister was also explained about the removal of solid waste, setting up of safety railings, preventing sewage mixing and setting up of alternate routes for drainage.





The work for establishing Tholkappiya Poonga commenced in 2008 when former chief minister M Karunanidhi laid foundation stone and was opened for public in 2011. However, due to poor maintenance the park remained closed and only recently, it was reopened for public.





The state has allotted Rs 2,773.49 crore for renovating Buckingham Canal and related works. As part of renovation and restoration works, saplings are planted along the river banks and works are carried out with advise of experts. Steps were also being taken to evacuate people residing on the banks of rivers and to relocate them in the flats constructed by Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board.





During the inspection, Stalin directed the officials to make sure that large number of students visited the Tholkappiya Poonga after the renovation works were completed.