Job scam: Former minister KT Rajenthrabhalaji denied anticipatory bail

Chennai :

Justice M Nirmal Kumar held that based on the facts and circumstances of the case, the court is not inclined to entertain both anticipatory bail petitions. “The petitions are liable to be dismissed. The police shall conclude the probe, giving top priority, within a stipulated time,” the judge held.





The judge said only a thorough probe can unearth the deep-rooted conspiracy and the role of the accused in the job racketing scam.





Hasan Mohammed Jinnah, the state public prosecutor, filed a counter along with a flow chart showing 23 victims, identified so far, who lost money to the tune of Rs 1.7 crore, for securing jobs through several people including Vijayan Nallathambi, and an AIADMK functionary and a former close aide of Rajenthrabhalaji.





Complainant Raveendran stated that he had given Rs 30 lakh to Vijayan Nallathambi for getting a job for his nephew in Aavin. Vijayan Nallathambi also lodged a complaint stating he had given the money to Rajenthrabhalaji. Subsequently, the former minister also lodged a complaint against Vijayan Nallathambi.





However, the PP said the petitioners are making allegations against Vijayan Nallathambi as a person of bad character. However, it cannot be an escape route for the petitioners.