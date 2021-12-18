Doctor accused of rape gets conditional bail

The Madras High Court on Friday granted conditional bail to a former government doctor who allegedly raped a colleague while they were quarantined at a private hotel in Teynampet during the second wave of COVID-19.
Chennai: Justice TV Thamilselvi granted the injunction on hearing the bail plea by Dr S Vetriselvan. The petitioner submitted that he has not committed any offence as alleged and that no such incident happened. “The petitioner has been suffering incarceration for more than 28 days from Nov 18. The complainant is also a major and both are friends,” the petitioner’s counsel submitted. The government advocate (criminal side) objected stating 164 statements were recorded and the investigation is almost completed. However, the judge granted the bail on the condition that the petitioner shall report before Teynampet police as and when required. “Considering the period of incarceration and that the investigation is almost completed and that he is a doctor by profession, the court is inclined to grant bail with certain conditions, ” the judge held. On Nov 18, Teynampet police arrested the petitioner and Dr Mohan Raj, both doctors with RGGGH on a complaint lodged by a woman doctor and another woman stating that the petitioner raped the woman doctor.
Conversations