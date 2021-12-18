Techie held for misbehaving with women on morning walk

Police arrested a 27-year-old techie who misbehaved with women on morning walk in Alandur-Velachery Inner Ring Road on Friday.
Chennai: Following repeated complaints, Madipakkam, Palavanthangal and Adambakkam police formed special teams and monitored the road with the help of CCTV. On Thursday morning, police noticed a young man suddenly touching the back of a woman and then apologising. A few minutes later the same guy slapped the back of another woman and when she shouted sped away on his bike. The police identified the youngster with the help of his bike registration number as Adam Ali (27) of Periyar Nagar in Madipakkam, working as a software engineer in a private firm, and arrested him. Further inquiry is on.
Conversations