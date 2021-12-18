Chennai: Pregnant woman who fell from 2nd floor dies at hospital

Chennai :

Two days after a 21-year-old pregnant woman allegedly slipped and fell from the second floor of her house in Kodambakkam, she succumbed to the injuries at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Thursday night.





The deceased, R Yamini, who was nine months pregnant had delivered a stillborn after the fall.





Yamini was unmarried and her parents were reportedly not aware of her pregnancy. The incident happened on Monday when the woman went to the terrace on the second floor to dry clothes. There was no parapet wall and she allegedly slipped and fell from a height of about 30 ft. In the impact, she delivered a boy and the neighbours rushed them to a nearby hospital.





However, the child was declared dead and the woman was shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for treatment.





Yamini, who had suffered fractures in her leg and spine, succumbed to injuries on Thursday night. The Vadapalani police have registered a case and further investigation is on.