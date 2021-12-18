54 officers pass out after completing qualified flying instructors course

Chennai :

As many as 54 officers, including four from friendly foreign countries, graduated on Friday after they completed the Qualified Flying Instructors Course (QFIC) at the Flying Instructors School at Tambaram Air Force Station near here.





A total of 54 officers—41 from the Indian Air Force, five from Indian Navy and two each from Indian Army and Coast Guard and four from armed forces of friendly foreign countries (two from Bangladesh Air Force, one each from Nepal Army and Zimbabwe Air Force)—graduated as Qualified Flying Instructors.





Air Marshal B Chandra Sekhar Senior Air Staff Officer, Training Command, presided over the valedictory function. The Flying Instructors’ course is a gruelling 22-weeks package, comprising of academics and flying training with tests at regular intervals. The focus during flying and ground training is a perfect blending of theoretical knowledge with practical aspects of aircraft systems.





The aviation subjects and piloting skills are focused upon, so as to develop the capability for imparting effective training, both on the ground and in the air, according to a defence release.





The Chief Guest awarded the coveted symbol of ‘Qualified Flying Instructor’ to the graduates which they could wear on their uniform, signifying their elevated status and recognition as Flying Instructors.





The pilots who achieved distinction in flying and ground subjects were also presented with various trophies and awards.