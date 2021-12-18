38 ganja peddlers arrested in a week, 64 kg seized

Chennai :

Chennai police arrested 38 peddlers over the week as part of a special drive and seized 64.250 kg of ganja from them.





The major seizures were done by the Arumbakakm police, who arrested two men in possession of 10 kg ganja, while the Madipakkam police seized 7kg from an Odisha native. Similarly, the Aminjikarai police arrested four men and seized 8 kg ganja from them.





Apart from the contraband, five two-wheelers, an autorickshaw, a mobile phone and Rs 42,800 in cash were seized from the accused. In total, 22 cases were registered across the city.





Meanwhile, the Tiruvallur district police announced a reward of Rs 10,000 to those who give information about ganja peddlers and assured them that the informers’ identity would be protected. The information can be shared either over the phone or WhatsApp (63799 04848). In the last six months, the Tiruvallur police have registered 89 cases against peddlers and seized 171 kg ganja from 166 accused.