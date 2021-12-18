Refurbished corridor in slum tenement brings joy to children

Chennai :

The Greater Chennai Corporation inaugurated a recreational spot inside a slum board tenement in Lock Nagar by clearing a garbage-filled corridor on Friday.





Urbaser Sumeet, a private firm carrying out conservancy works in half of the city zones, including the Teynampet zone, have removed garbage and muck from the unused corridor in the tenement near Chepauk. The project was carried out along with Indian Oil Corporation Limited and Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board.





According to Urbaser Sumeet officials, residents of the tenements were involved in cleaning the space. After removing the garbage, the concrete floor has been laid and walls on the corridor have been painted. Swings have been installed on the corridor so the children can use the space as a play area.





A few months ago, Corporation and the private firm cleaned two corridors in a slum board tenement in Pallakkumaniam. Apart from Pallakkumaniam and Lock Nagar slum board tenements, the civic body has decided to do similar work in the Suthanthira Nagar slum board tenement near Chepauk.





Before commencing the works, meetings with the residents were conducted apprising them about the work and requesting them to maintain the corridors after the works are completed, an official said. Similarly, the civic body has installed play equipment on Kalvi Vaaru Street in Mylapore and created a park with a play area on the banks of Buckingham Canal in Tiruvanmiyur.