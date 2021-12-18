Bail denied for godman Siva Shankar Baba

Chennai :

The Madras High Court on Friday rejected the bail petition filed by self-styled godman Siva Shankar Baba, who is currently under judicial custody in a sexual harassment case filed under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and POCSO Act.





Justice TV Thamilselvi rejected the petition holding that Baba would abscond if the bail was granted.





The petitioner contended that he had not caused any sexual harassment to the students. He further noted that some people were trying to grab his land in Kelambakkam and fabricated the case by making the students lodge the complaints against him.





However, the government advocate said material evidence, including the photographs and text messages sent by the accused to the students, are available with the police. He also submitted the same before the court. “Complaints are pouring against the accused. Since the investigation is at the initial stage, the accused should not be let out on bail,” the government advocate added.





The petitioner’s counsel stated that the photographs were morphed.