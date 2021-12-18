Lawyer barred from practising before HC for criticising judge

Chennai :

The Madras High Court on Thursday barred an advocate from practising before its principal seat in Chennai and Madurai bench for a year on suo-motu contempt proceedings for criticising an HC judge.





A Division Bench of HC, comprising Justice PN Prakash and Justice R Hemalatha, passed the orders while disposing of the suo-motu contempt proceedings initiated against advocate R Krishnamoorthy.





“We convict the respondent and sentence him to pay a fine of Rs 2,000 for each charge, in default, to undergo simple imprisonment for one week for each default,” the judges said in their order.





Since the advocate has registered with the Bar Council of Kerala (BCK), the HC marked a copy of its order to the secretary, BCK as well as secretary, Supreme Court Bar suggesting to take action against the respondent advocate.





The matter pertains to the act of the advocate who circulated his monologue on June 15 with comments critical of Justice M Dhandapani. On hearing a case against an advocate and her daughter, a fourth-year law student, for misbehaving with police personnel for stopping their car during lockdown, the judge criticised certain advocates stating that they are unruly.





Subsequently, the SC advocate circulated a voice message against the judge. Therefore, the judge initiated contempt proceedings for “criticising and scandalising the court”. Though the respondent filed an affidavit seeking an apology for his actions, the HC rejected contentions and convicted him.