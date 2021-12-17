Uncertain over medical seat, Chennai boy ends life despite good NEET score

Chennai :

The deceased A Sujit of Kavankarai in Puzhal completed Class 12 at a private school in Surapet in 2019 and failed to crack NEET twice. However, in his third attempt hr had scored 527 and her family was confident that he would secure the medical next in the upcoming counselling for MBBS.

On Thursday morning, Sujit spoke to her mother Vijayalakshmi during breakfast after which she had left for the market to buy essentials.





When she returned home around noon, the main door was locked from inside. As there was no response and phone calls went unanswered, Vijayalakshmi raised an alarm and the door was broken open by neighbours and kin. They were shocked to find Sujit dead. A doctor living nearby checked him and confirmed that he was already. Later, the ambulance crew too confirmed that Sujit died and the body was sent for post mortem examination.





Puzhal police on information registered a case and further investigation is on. Police said that Sujit's father Anand works abroad and the couple has a daughter aged 15.

After inquiries with Vijayalakshmi, police said that Sujit was constantly in fear over the medical seat due to the delay for counselling and Sujit's sister, a Class 11 student, was in school when the incident happened.