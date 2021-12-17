Serial chain snatcher held in Ashok Nagar

Chennai :

A 35-year-old man who was involved in at least three snatching incidents in and around Ashok Nagar was arrested and 13 sovereigns and a two-wheeler was seized from him.





The accused, S Vijay Babu of Kodambakkam, snatched chains from women walking alone on roads at Vadapalani, Ashok Nagar and West Mambalam, said police.





Vijay Babu was arrested with the help of CCTV footage and bike registration number based on a complaint from one K Vijayalakshmi (54) of West Mambalam.





The accused snatched her two sovereigns on November 25 while she was walking by the street near her house, said police. The accused was remanded in judicial custody.