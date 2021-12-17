Auto driver held for relieving gold and cash from senior citizen in Chennai

Chennai :

Ten days after a woman was relieved of gold and cash after her tea was spiked in Madhavaram, police arrested an auto driver, who robbed her on the pretext of repairing her car.





The accused, S Dhamodharan (58) of R A Puram, has two assault cases pending against him at the local police station and five sovereigns were retrieved from him.





While he claimed that he did not mix any chemicals in the victim's drink, police suspect that he could have added an overdose of tablets, which she regularly takes, in the tea.





The incident happened on December 6 and the victim, Vimala Bosco of Pazhaniyappa Nagar in Madhavaram, a widow, is living alone in the house since her daughter is married and settled in Dubai. Her husband died of Covid last year, said police.





Vimala, a retired private firm employee, wanted to visit friends in T Nagar and boarded an autorickshaw from Perambur. After meeting her friends and shopping, she returned home in the same autorickshaw.





During the return journey, the auto driver allegedly launched a conversation with the victim and the latter told him that she needed to get her car serviced.





The auto driver offered to attend to the fault in the car and checked the vehicle after dropping her home. He allegedly informed Vimala that he needs to get spares and received Rs 6,000 from her.





While the victim made tea for the auto driver, the latter reportedly offered to make tea for her and entered the kitchen. However, Vimala fell unconscious while sipping the tea made by the auto driver, and she woke up after 10 minutes to find her gold chain, a pair of bangles, her mobile phone and cash Rs 60,000 missing.