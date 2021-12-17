Auto driver molests girl posing as rescuer, held

Chennai :

Flower Bazaar police arrested a 34-year-old auto driver for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl.





While the victim left her house after a quarrel with her parents on December 11, an auto driver Moosa Kalimullah brought the girl to the police station claiming she was found loitering at Marina beach.





However, inquiries with the girl revealed that the auto driver took her to his house and sexually assaulted her. Based on her account, Flower Bazaar all-women police arrested Moosa Kalimullah under Pocso. In another incident, Pulianthope police arrested 24-year-old, S Aruputharaj of Vyasarpadi for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old promising to marry her. The victim was rescued from Aruputharaj’s relative’s house in Villupuram and he was remanded.





Similarly, Villivakkam police arrested a 20-year-old man for sexual assault on a minor girl on the promise of marriage. The accused Arunkumar, who befriended the Class 11 girl and exploited her, was remanded under Pocso Act.