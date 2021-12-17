4 held for Rs 4.5 cr burglary in Valasaravakkam

Chennai :

Nearly a month after Rs 4.5 crore and 30 sovereigns were burgled from an apartment house in Valasaravakkam, four suspects have been arrested and Rs 1.50 crore and a car were seized from them.





Police said the house belongs to one Amelia Jothini Gopala Pillai, who bought the four-bedroom apartment six months ago and partitioned it into two portions. While her staffers stayed in one portion, the other portion was occupied by the previous owner’s kin Bharani Velan.





Bharani Velan, who is into telecom-related business had kept Rs 4.5 crore and 30 sovereigns in the house. On November 18, neighbours spotted four men standing in front of the entrance of the house suspiciously and when inquired claimed to have come to attend some repair works. Two days later, Amelia’s staff came to know about the incident and informed her. When she reached the spot and opened Bharani Velan’s portion, she found the cash and jewellery missing and lodged a complaint at Valasaravakkam police station. A case was registered and inquiries revealed one of Amelia’s staff named Sekar was the mastermind behind the heist.





Police said the gang reached the house on November 18 to get the key duplication and carried out the theft the next day. The arrested were identified as C Mani (31) of Mugalivakkam, A Sathishkumar (32) of Chromepet, K Sathish (32) of Royapettah and P Arumugam (49) of Sivaganga. Police said a hunt has been launched for three more suspects, including Sekar.