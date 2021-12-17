Fri, Dec 17, 2021

3 yrs after murder, accused gets 10-yr jail

Published: Dec 17,202102:31 AM

A 43-year-old man, who was arrested in 2018 in connection with a murder case, was convicted of the crime and sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment.

Representative image
Chennai: The accused P Balaguru of Triplicane was arrested in 2018 for murdering one L Sivaramakrishnan alias Stalin (45) after a quarrel erupted between them. The 18th additional sessions judge, under whom the case was tried, convicted Balaguru of the crime and sentenced him to 10 years’ imprisonment. Similarly, a 55-year-old man, who was arrested by MGR Nagar police in 2014 for murdering his wife, was awarded life imprisonment as he was convicted of the crime. The convict P Sekar was also slapped with a fine of Rs 5,000 and an additional six months behind bars if he fails to pay the fine.

