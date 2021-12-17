Man robs gold from elderly woman

Police are searching for an unidentified man who snatched a seven-sovereign gold chain from an elderly woman during her morning walk in Nanganallur on Thursday.
Chennai: Police are searching for an unidentified man who snatched a seven-sovereign gold chain from an elderly woman during her morning walk in Nanganallur on Thursday. The victim A Tamilarasi (68) of Nanganallur was on her morning walk on 28th street when a youth, aged around 25, started following her. Police said after a few minutes the man hit Tamilarasi on her head and snatched her gold chain. Even as her screams alerted neighbours, the accused escaped on a bike kept ready by his friend at the corner of the street. Palavanthangal police registered a case and are trying to identify the snatchers with the help of CCTV footage.
