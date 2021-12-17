Stalin unveils Kathipara Urban Square, a modern and cultural identity of Chennai

Chennai :

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday inaugurated the Kathipara Urban Square, a multi-modal space near Alandur Metro, with space for eateries and retail shops, dining space, walking area, kids’ play area, and a large parking space.





The 5.92 lakh sq ft urban square was developed by Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) at a cost of nearly Rs 14 crore. The walls near the play area are dotted with murals and the Tamil alphabets have been installed around this square located under the clover-shaped Kathipara flyover at Guindy. Considering the massive area, signages have been installed throughout the square to guide people.





An official release stated that the urban square reflects the modern cultural identity of the city. It was developed into four parts with the space towards the airport having eateries, retail shops, parking facilities and bus bay while the space towards Porur also houses retails shops, parking and bus bays. The space towards Ekkaduthangal has just retail shops and a bus bay while the remaining area has been converted into a lawn.





The space was developed as a recreational facility for people in the neighbouring areas like Ramapuram, Butt Road, Manappakkam, Alandur and other areas, who could come with their children, relax and have fun with their family members.





The urban square is expected to help in bringing more commuters to the Metro as Alandur station is located close to this square.





As per the plan, buses will come into this square, drop people, pick up passengers and leave. “The square will provide seamless movement to various modes of transport. We will provide last-mile connectivity from the Kathipara to nearby areas which in turn will help improve footfalls to the Alandur Metro Station as well, “ a CMRL official said.