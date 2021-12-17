Chennai: Villivakkam tank suspension bridge to be delayed as contractor seeks extension

Chennai :

The opening of the suspension bridge near Villivakkam tank may be delayed further as the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has given an extension of the deadline to the contractor.





According to a Corporation resolution, the contractor, Utracon Structural Systems Pvt. Ltd, in a letter, stated that due to the lockdown they were unable to complete the work within the stipulated contract period and requested to extend the contract period for four months.





“The contractor stopped the work due to lockdown announced by State government. Manpower for the works was drawn from the migrated workers. Due to the lockdown, they had gone back to their native places. Even after the lockdown was relaxed for the infra sector, the contractor could mobilise only 10 to 20 per cent of manpower for this project and found it difficult to get the required components for this project, such as steel structural fabrication materials, teflon glass for flooring and suspension cables and others, which are to be imported from Germany. The transportation of materials by seaways also gets delayed due to the pandemic,” the resolution said.





The components required for the project, except teflon glass, arrived at the site and the contractor is carrying out the work in an effective manner and hence the request for the extension has been allowed, as per the resolution.





The Corporation, under the Smart City Mission, has taken up the eco-restoration and beautification of Villivakkam lake to convert it into a recreational spot. Under the project, the civic body had already started works to build a children’s park, adult gym, walkers’ pathway, Aavin parlour, multipurpose lawn and open-air theatre and works are underway. The suspension bridge will come up at a cost of more than Rs 4 crore.