719 women self-help groups benefit from Chennai Corpn's financial assistance scheme

Chennai :

Greater Chennai Corporation has distributed financial assistance worth Rs. 28.85 crore to 719 women self-help groups through bank loans in Chennai.





In an event held in Ripon Building on Thursday, State ministers KN Nehru and PK Sekar Babu distributed loan orders to the beneficiaries. "The loan assistance has been given to start self-employment. As many as 10,785 women will be benefitted from the loan assistance given on Thursday," a Chennai Corporation press release said.





Apart from loan assistance to women self-help groups, loan assistance was given to street vendors under PM SVANidhi scheme. Under the scheme, street vendors will be given Rs. 10,000 loan. At the event, 50 vendors received assistance.





While speaking at the event, Sekar Babu pointed out that the new government has distributed Rs. 2,750 crore loan assistance to 58,463 women self-help groups across the State. More than 7.50 lakh women are benefited.