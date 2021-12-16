Consider contractors' demand seeking extension of duration to complete tender works, HC tells Chennai Corpn

The Corporation said that it has passed a resolution granting extra time to contractors

Chennai :

The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Chennai Corporation to consider and take a call on a representation of Class–I contractors seeking extension of duration to complete the tenders awarded in the 2019-2020 period.





Justice R Sureshkumar passed the injunction directing the Chennai Corporation to take a decision within four weeks on the representation given by Class-I Contractors Welfare Association represented by the petitioner, Sen Varghese.





The petitioner prayed for a direction to the Chennai Corporation to give at least 50% of the additional duration said in the agreement while the contract was awarded.





“The State has awarded several contracts in 2019-2020 asking us to complete those works within 6 to 12 months. However, due to the outbreak of pandemics, we were not in a position to do any works from March 2020 to September 2020. Due to the lockdown, many migrant labours had gone to their respective places,” Sen Varghese submitted through his counsel V Ilangovan.





He further added that when the lockdown norms relaxed to some extent in September 2020, the cost of the materials, including cement and steel, had gone high.





“When we have began working after the first lockdown, the date for State Assembly polls was announced and the Model Code of Conduct was in place from February 2021 to April 2021. And so we could not move money at that time. Following this, lockdown was imposed again due to second wave,” Varghese said in his affidavit.





Even as we gave representation to the Chennai corporation in June 2021 to extend the time to complete works, it was not considered by the corporation, according to the petitioner.





“The Corporation said that it has passed a resolution granting extra time to contractors, who are involved in bus road department works. However, it did not give any extra time for other contractors who involve in several works including the stormwater drain constructions,” he noted.





Varghese argued to consider his demand of extending the duration for completing the work without any penalty or cancellation of tenders awarded in 2019-2020.