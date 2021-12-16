In a first, lateral entry scheme in BCom courses to be introduced in TN Arts and Science colleges

Chennai :

For the first time, the Tamil Nadu government will be introducing lateral second-year entry to BCom courses in all Arts and Science Colleges in the State.





At present, lateral entry was available only for technical courses in the colleges, which were approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).





The Directorate of Collegiate Education to introduce lateral entry to BCom courses came against the backdrop of several requests from students and academicians.





A senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next that the authorities concerned sought feedback from the academicians and professors with regard to the introduction of lateral entry for Commerce courses. He said the government is planning to introduce the lateral entry scheme in the coming new academic year.





"After taking suggestions from experts, the government has agreed to introduce lateral entry scheme for the students, who want to join BCom course in the second year without losing the seniority".





Accordingly, students, who had successfully pursued various three-year diploma courses, including commercial practice, Computer and Commerce, after Class 10, could be allowed to join directly in the second year of B.Com course in all the Arts and Science Colleges including in State-run institutions.





Claiming the several lakh students, including female candidates, would be benefited from the lateral entry to the commerce degree course, the official said that the authorities were also discussing introducing lateral entry in Bachelor in Arts (BA) courses.





"Students, who were admitted in the second year of BCom course, would get the same priority equivalent to the general students, who joined after Class 12," he added.





Welcoming the decision to bring the lateral entry in BCom courses, G Kannappan, TN Commerce' Faculty Welfare Association, said at present several thousands of diploma students, who wanted to join BCom course, were losing at least one year in the absence of lateral entry scheme.





"However, the government's move will largely benefit and encourage the students, who also get employment sooner," he added.