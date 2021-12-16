Sea water recedes in Chennai beaches, creates panic among public

Chennaittes were taken aback as the sea water in Marina and Pattinambakkam beaches receded by 10-15 metres on Wednesday midnight.
Chennai:
This lasted for over 30 minutes after which the situation turned normal. However, people panicked and rumours linking Indonesian tremors to this occurence were making rounds.
A powerful earthquake of 7.3 magnitude struck Indonesia a couple of days ago. Sooner, a Tsunami alert was issued which was withdrawn. However, the warning was not issued for India.
