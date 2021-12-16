Thu, Dec 16, 2021

Sea water recedes in Chennai beaches, creates panic among public

Published: Dec 16,202110:02 AM by Online Desk

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Chennaittes were taken aback as the sea water in Marina and Pattinambakkam beaches receded by 10-15 metres on Wednesday midnight.

Image Courtesy: Daily Thanthi
Image Courtesy: Daily Thanthi
Chennai:
This lasted for over 30 minutes after which the situation turned normal. However, people panicked and rumours linking Indonesian tremors to this occurence were making rounds.

A powerful earthquake of 7.3 magnitude struck Indonesia a couple of days ago. Sooner, a Tsunami alert was issued which was withdrawn. However, the warning was not issued for India.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations