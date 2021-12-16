Suspended special DGP withdraws plea challenging CJM’s order

Chennai :

Justice M Nirmal Kumar, while hearing the submissions by the former police officer, granted the liberty to withdraw the petition and dismissed the same.





Earlier, Rajesh had challenged the Villupuram CJM’s order recording the charge sheet contending that he did not have enough time to read the 1,300 charge sheet. He maintained that the CJM lacks territorial jurisdiction to hear the case as the alleged sexual harassment incident was said to have occurred on the Namakkal-Ulundurpet highway.





The IPS officer also stated that the CJM has been hearing the case on the pressure as the Madras HC had declared that it is monitoring the case proceedings. Rajesh Das, in his affidavit, said the sexual harassment case was a ploy to restrain him from attaining the position of DGP.





On December 9, the State government had submitted the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) report before the Madras HC stating that the ICC found prima facie against the suspended IPS officer and suggested initiating disciplinary proceedings against him.