‘Cancel licences of restaurants, clubs conducting illegal events’

Justice SM Subramaniam passed the direction while disposing of a petition by A Jayaprakash, who prayed for a direction to the police department to take action against a Chennai-based private restaurant for conducting obscene dance events.





While passing orders to the police and Corporation to seal the private restaurant within 24 hours, the HC also directed the police department to issue necessary instructions to all the subordinate police officials across the State to conduct frequent inspections.





The restaurant management in question had approached the HC and got interim orders against the notice issued by the Commissioner of Police to conduct obscene dance events.





On hearing the submission by the government, the judge said there is a growing trend of filing writ petitions by stating that the petitioner is a law-abiding citizen and by getting interim order, they are attempting to continue the illegal activities.





“The restaurant has committed an act of illegality by conducting obscene dances and further committed various irregularities with the assistance of the anti-social elements,” the judge held against the restaurant.