Family of three kills self over mounting debt in New Washermenpet

Chennai :

The note is believed to have been penned by the breadwinner of the family, Sivaji (43), a tailor. While Sivaji was found hanging, his wife Vanitha (34) and son Vetrivel (10), a Class 5 student, were found lying dead on the bed.





Sivaji’s mother-in-law, Vatsala, who lives nearby, looked into the house and found all of them dead. On information, the New Washermenpet police retrieved the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examination.





The police said it is not clear if Sivaji’s wife and son consumed poison or were they killed by Sivaji before the latter ended his life. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.





Preliminary inquiries revealed that Sivaji had borrowed money during lockdown to run the family and struggled to settle the debts. The police are investigating if they were being harassed by money lenders.