History-sheeter evading arrest using Wi-Fi calls caught in Kannagi Nagar

Chennai :

With the arrest of S Krishnamoorthy (32), alias Kicha, of Kannagi Nagar, the police said they have also thwarted their double murder plan.





The police said Krishnamoorthy, who has five cases such as extortion and ganja peddling pending against him, was a murder accused and was wanted by the Kannagi Nagar police in connection with another attempted murder of a woman in June this year.





The police received information that he was hiding in Kannagi Nagar with weapons.





He was secured along with his aides—R Parthiban (23), S Jagan (24) of Perungudi, S Rajarajan (27) of Sholinganallur, and a juvenile. Investigation revealed that Krishnamoorthy learned about WiFi calls as a means to avoid being traced by the police. “Using the WiFi connection, he downloaded paid applications to connect to foreign servers and generated phone numbers to make calls to indulge in extortion and ganja peddling. Each time they make a call, it will show as if the call was made from countries like Canada and South Africa,” said inspector Albinraj, whose team nabbed the gang.





Three WiFi data cards, five machetes, eight mobile phones, and materials to make country bombs were seized from the gang. The police said Krishnamoorthy had planned to murder his wife and her lover.









Items seized from the accused by Police





Among the others arrested, Parthiban and Jegan have attempted murder cases pending against them. Four of them were remanded in judicial custody, while the juvenile was sent to the observation home.





In June, Krishnamoorthy had attacked a Sandhya and chopped her fingers assuming that she informed the police about his illegal activities.