29-year-old teacher kills self at Kalpakkam

Chennai :

Abimanyu, of Bihar, was staying in Kalpakkam Township with his mother and brother. The police said he had family problems and was dejected over it for the past few months.





He was reportedly under treatment to manage stress. Three weeks ago, Abimanyu attempted suicide by jumping into the sea in Kalpakkam but was rescued by his brother.





After that incident, his family was monitoring him closely and did not send him alone anywhere. However, on Tuesday evening, Abimanyu went to the terrace and tied a rope to a ladder, and hanged himself.





A few minutes later, his brother who saw Abimanyu hanging, rushed him to a hospital but he was declared brought dead. The Kalpakkam police sent the body for post-mortem examination to the Chengalpattu GH and have registered a case.