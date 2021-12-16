Southern Railway to run another special train to Sabarimala

Chennai :

Kakinada Town-Kollam special train 07139 will leave Kakinada Town at 7.35 pm on December 16 and reach Kollam at 11.45 pm the next day.





Train 07140 consisting of an AC 2-tier, two AC 3-tier, 10 sleeper and six general second class coaches will leave Kollam at 2.30 am on December 18 and reach Kakinada Town at 5.30 am the next day.





Train service restored





The North Western Railway has restored the service of (20973/20974) Ajmer-Rameswaram-Ajmer Superfast (weekly) Humsafar Express. The weekly train 20973 (Saturdays) will leave Ajmer at 8 pm on December 18 and arrive at Rameswaram at p pm on December 20.





Train 20974 (on all Tuesdays), comprising of 16 AC 3-tier and a second class sleeper coach will leave Rameswaram at 10.30 pm on December 21 and arrive at Ajmer at 11.5 pm on December 23.





Unreserved daily express





The Railway Board has approved the operation of unreserved daily express trains between Tiruchendur and Palakkad. Train 16732 will leave Tiruchendur at 12.5 pm every day from December 16 onwards and reach Palakkad Jn at 10.30 pm the same day.





Train 16731, consisting of eight general second class coaches will leave Palakkad Jn at 4.55 am every day from December 17 onwards and reach Tiruchendur at 3.45 pm the same day, a statement from SR said.