Highways Minister lays foundation stones for flyover, grade separator

Chennai :

Laying the foundation stone for the bridge works, Velu said that the construction of the flyover at a cost of Rs 90.74 crore to replace level crossing No 47 will be completed within 30 months.





“Once the railway flyover is completed, all motorists going to Sriperumbudur and Kancheepuram will be benefitted,” he noted. The grade separator on Vandalur-Walajabad Road will be completed within 18 months at an estimated cost of Rs 26.64 crore. “Once the grade separator is completed, it will be of great help to motorists going to Padappai and Oragadam, and these two bridges will be helpful to reach Oragadam Industrial Estate for vehicles loading goods from South Tamil Nadu without any delay,” he said.





Meanwhile, the State government issued a GO to prepare a detailed project report to construct a vehicular subway connecting East and West Tambaram beneath the GST Road.





The facility will allow motorists from the Selaiyur side to cross the road to reach the Tambaram-Mudichur Road without having to wait for traffic at the nearby intersection.





In another order, the government has also accorded sanction for a grant of Rs 45.49 crore for the construction of a vehicular underpass that would be integrated with Chennai Metro Rail’s viaduct at the intersection of the southern sector of the Inner Ring Road and the Mount-Medavakkam Road at Madipakkam.





The underpass would be constructed by the Chennai Metro Rail on behalf of the Highways Department.





The total length of the subway would be 294 metres. It would have two intermittent lanes of 5.5-metre width each, with a 1.2-metre-wide median. Service lanes would come upon the Medavakkam and Alandur sides.