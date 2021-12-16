Chepauk Stadium’s new pavilion to be partially ready by April ’22

The demolition of the old structure will be completed in two weeks

TNCA secretary RS Ramasaamy said the demolition work is ongoing and added that it would be completed in two weeks.





“It (the structure) is about 50 or 60 years old, so we decided to renovate it. We will need 15 more days to complete the demolition work. Once it is done, we will begin the construction. The ground and the first floor of the renovated pavilion are expected to be ready by April next year. After that, we will need four more months to complete the entire work,” Ramasaamy told DT Next on Wednesday.





The MAC Stadium is likely to host the opening match of IPL 2022 if the 10-team competition is held in India.