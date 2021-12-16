10 years on, only 8 cases of anti-land grab cell led to conviction

Chennai :

The hugely popular anti-land grabbing cells set up by the government in 2012 could get only eight of the total 4,461 cases (registered till November 30, 2021) to conviction, police sources confirmed





From February 2012 onwards, 1,78,541 petitions were received by the cells across TN. Of the total petitions, 4,461 cases were registered against land grabbers out of which only 1,782 cases have been charge-sheeted.





Of the eight convictions, two cases were from Chennai, two in Vellore, besides one case each in Nagapattinam, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, and Thoothukudi, and 1,621 cases were disposed of. A total of 994 cases are still under investigation while another 4,092 petitions are under inquiry at present.





The GOs on the formation of anti-land grabbing cells and special courts were quashed by the Madras HC on February 10, 2015. This order was stayed permanently by the SC on February 27.





Based on the HC orders in 2019, trials commenced in courts, and cases pending before the special courts throughout the state, were transferred to regular courts.





Currently, FIRs are registered in the IPC Section by anti-land grab cells functioning in district crime branches and 595 cases have been taken on file in jurisdictional court so far.