Two men who pursued law while working in Tasmac outlets suspended from practice

Chennai :

The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (BC TN&PY) on Wednesday suspended two advocates, including a man who worked in Tasmac, and simultaneously pursued a law degree from practicing before the courts.





According to a media release of BC TN&PY, resolutions have been passed to suspend E Vimalkumar from Poonamallee and B Ilaiyaraja, a resident of Villivalam village in Kancheepuram district from practicing.





Ilaiyaraja was a Tasmac employee, who had pursued the course while working as a full-time employee of a liquor outlet. Suppressing the same, he got enrolled in the bar council, according to BC TN&PY.





In the case of Vimal Kumar, he has been facing criminal cases for giving life threats to a woman and her mentally-challenged son and cheating her by receiving a huge sum of money from the woman.





“Further, he received several sovereigns of the gold from her and tried to misuse her property documents by forging the signature of the woman’s deceased husband,” the statement read.





The communication further stated that Vimal Kumar has arrogantly entered the Bar Council, Poonamallee and manhandled its chairman. “Vimal Kumar has damaged the chairs and used filthy language against the chairman, bar council, Poonamallee. He gave life threats to the chairman, bar council, Poonamallee. Therefore, cases have been registered against Vimal in Poonamallee police station. Hence, as per section 35 of the Advocates Act, 1961, the BC TN&PY has suspended him from practice,” the press release read.