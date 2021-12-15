Omicron scare: Follow proper Covid protocols in districts, Radhakrishnan urges Collectors

Chennai :

In his letter, he said, "Since Delta variant is still prevalent and the new variant of concern Omicron is also being reported from over 70 countries and many states, including one returnee from Nigeria detected with S gene drop-target failure- and six contacts of this case again with an S gene drop. However, this has to be confirmed by whole genomic sequencing to be declared as Omicron for which samples have already been sent for testing. It is time to ensure the following challenges are addressed and public health guidance enforced and monitored,"





As mask and social adherence are extremely low in public places and crowded areas - both outdoors and indoors- it should be enforced through coordination with all regulatory departments and also NGO stakeholders actively working in the field. Also, additional IEC flex boards are to be put up at the hospitals, covering details of higher transmissibility of the Covid variant.





Officials should review the inventory of health facilities, including beds, oxygen beds, ICUs, ventilators, medicines, Human Resources and update the data with the control room.





"We should not routinely report the numbers being sent every day of the availability and occupancy, as at present, due to very low occupancy. Many wards would be temporarily unoccupied, which need to be cleaned and given beds. Meanwhile, the peak availability in May and June 2021 has already been revised dynamically to what is operational. We can recheck the numbers and reconcile them. Incidentally, already all districts have completed the update,” said the health secretary.





The vaccination pace should be increased for those who are still unvaccinated and have not taken their second dose. We must also increase the testing and contact tracing of those who are tested positive. Also, the saturation tests in a cluster area, wherever reported or identified, workplaces and institutional clusters, if any should be carried out without fail apart from routine testing of all symptomatic and additional random testing in places of crowding.





Those who are taken Covid tests should be self-isolated till the results come, to avoid further accidental spread in case they return positive results. As already instructed, airport protocols, as issued by GOI and the relevant ministries from time to time should be strictly followed up without any dilution.