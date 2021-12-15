Chennai lakes' storage touches 11,000 mcft for first time following heavy rains

Chennai :

According to Metro Water data, the five lakes - Poondi, Cholavaram, Redhills, Thervoykandigai and Chembarambakkam lakes - had total storage of 11,006 mcft as of Wednesday morning. This is more than 93 per cent storage when compared to the total capacity of 11,757 mcft.





As per the data, Poondi and Cholavaram lakes had 3,098 mcft and 881 mcft respectively whereas Redhills lake and Thervoykandigai lake had 3,144 mcft and 500 mcft (100 per cent storage). Chembarambakkam lake has 3,383 mcft of water.





It may be noted that the Chennai lakes had breached 10,000 mcft storage after 10 years in December 2020. The storage again crossed 10,000 mcft in November this year.





A few years ago, the total storage capacity of the city was only at 11,057 mcft and later was increased to 11,257 mcft by deepening the lakes. After Thervoykandigai lake included in the city's water supply, its capacity reached 11,757 mcft.





Interestingly, the present storage will suffice the water needs of the city for 11 months even if the desalination plants are turned off.





"The city requires 1 TMC (1,000 mcft) per month. This water will last beyond the 11 month period. But this subject to evaporation loss," an official said.